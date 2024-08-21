Dr Thomson Mpinganjira ‘blesses’ Triephornia’s project with K14million

Entrepreneur and philanthropist Dr Triephornia Mpinganjira’s ‘Kuthandiza Omwe Alibe Kuthekera Kupita Patsogolo’ Project has enjoyed a K14million boost from her husband and business tycoon Dr Thomson Mpinganjira.

Dr Mpinganjira posted on her Facebook page a while ago that the project has now hit K30 million, meaning the K1million winners will increase from 16 to 30.

The project gives away K1 million to an individual that comes up with a impressive business idea every fortnight.

She states in her post that the husband saw her busy trying to identify the best 16 business ideas out of over 96 000 applications she received before surprising her with the sum.

“Ineyo I thought he will just help me sort the best 16 as it was not easy to get the remaining 16 people out of 96 000. He didn’t. He said no, let me add K14million so that I increase the winners from 16 to 30. I am speechless. Thank you so much hubby,” she states.

“So there you are, guys. The project has now hit K30million. On 30th August [at the Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe], we will have 30 winners, each going home with K1million. I can’t wait!”