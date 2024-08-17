SG Chimwendo hits ground running; preaches Chakwera development projects in Salima district.

Secretary General of the ruling Malawi Congress Party- MCP Richard Chimwendo Banda says President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has revived the flagged economy and extended prosperity to many poor Malawians who feel hammered and neglected by economic shocks that was triggered by natural disasters such as cyclones, droughts. floods, pandemics eg covid – 19 among others, by resuscitating factories and farms, constructing several infrastructure developments and seizing the opportunities presented by donor community who for the first time in a decade are pumping money direct in the budget.

Chimwendo was on Saturday, August 16, 2025 speaking at Linthipe Primary School ground in Salima district.

In his maiden political address since he ascended to the position of Secretary General last week after winning massively at the convention, Chimwendo who looked dishing out policy matters, said President Chakwera has been fulfilling his campaign promises though he has faced myriad of challenges.

“I must inform you that it has been challenging road. It has been fulfilling as well. Chakwera took over the government and he has stopped the bleeding that there. I can comfortably say that Chakwera has made it as donors are back with their resource to support his vision for the sake of poor Malawians. It will not bleed to death again under him but rather to prosperity. That is what I can assure the people of Salima.

“We are managing to swim through the dam. The current was not good at first. But we have managed to turn the tide. Chakwera has done it for you. That one I can assure you. The worst is over for Malawi. We will prevail under Chakwera,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture.

Chimwendo has also assured Malawians that Chakwera’s administration will continue to ensure that people get value for every tambala spent for MCP has come to put a lasting legacy of prosperity to future generations, while removing the yoke of poverty from Malawians by giving them basic needs.

“Chakwera will give value for our money, it is not for ourselves, but for our children to come and who will inherit Paradise and not a toxic economy. Yes, they will enjoy this land of prosperity created by MCP under Chakwera from our very hands, from our sweat. We will hand over to them a nation full of pride and prosperity, and glory beaming on their face” said Chimwendo, who is also Leader of Government Business in Parliament.

Chimwendo further added; “Chakwera has turned Malawi into a construction sire, as roads, police houses, schools blocks, hospitals, bridges, and traditional leaders houses are being built while installation of new power lines are being done across the country to spur economic growth.

ON POLITICS AHEAD OF 2025 POLLS

Chimwendo has assured the MCP followers that Chakwera is poised to win the election with a landslide following his unprecedented developments and investments in all areas of economy.

He has also urged MCP members to work together for the betterment of nation as in unity there is strength and hope.

“If opposition parties think they will gang up against MCP, there are just misleading each other. That project is dead on arrival. MCP will put the game to bed in first round. We have the numbers and we are confident of winning the election,” said Chimwendo sending a warning shot to opposition parties.

In his speech Senior Traditional Authority, Pemba has hailed government for putting the welfare of people at heart by giving them different developmental projects.

At the rally, Chimwendo welcomed in the party over 30 people from various opposition parties.