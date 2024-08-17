spot_img
ROAD TO 2025: Assif Rashid Yasin’s Courageous Quest for inclusive

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Martha Chikoti, Contributor

Assif Rashid Yasin, a visually impaired Shadow Councillor for Chipoka Urban Ward in Salima District, is contesting as an independent candidate, driven by an unwavering passion to transform lives.

Despite facing challenges as a person with a disability, Yasin is determined to create a more inclusive society.

His comprehensive plan focuses on establishing vocational training programs, bridging the skills gap, and fostering economic independence.

Yasin’s decision to contest again, after his 2019 bid for the UTM Member of Parliament ticket, demonstrates his resilience and commitment to the cause.

He aims to break down barriers and challenge stereotypes, ensuring people with disabilities are integral to decision-making processes.

A critical aspect of Yasin’s vision is cementing relationships between councilors, members of parliament, chiefs, and councilors.

By fostering collaboration and open communication, he seeks to create a unified front that prioritizes community needs.

Yasin advises fellow aspirants to avoid discouraging people with disabilities and instead offer support and encouragement.

He emphasizes empathy and understanding in creating a society that values diversity and promotes equal opportunities. Through his dedication, Yasin seeks to empower people with disabilities and the broader community.

His leadership style embodies empathy, compassion, and courage, inspiring hope for a brighter future.

As Yasin embarks on this journey, he extends a hand of partnership to the community, seeking support to reach his goals.

Together, he believes, they can create a society that celebrates diversity and empowers all individuals to reach their full potential. Yasin’s courageous quest is a testament to the power of determination and resilience.

His unwavering commitment to inclusivity and empowerment is a beacon of hope for a brighter future in Chipoka Urban Ward.

