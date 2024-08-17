EGENCO begins first phase of 50MW Solar power plant in Salima

By Golden Kang’oma

Salima, August 17, Mana: The Electricity Generation Company of Malawi (EGENCO) has launched the first phase of a 50-megawatt (MW) solar power plant installation at Nanjoka, in Salima district.

Speaking during a stakeholders’ engagement meeting, on Friday, Salima District Commissioner James Mwenda emphasized the significance of the project for the country and the district, pointing out that it will help to maximize accessibility of electricity.

“This project is crucial for addressing the persistent electricity issues in Malawi, and Salima in particular. As a district commissioner, I am excited about the job creation and development opportunities this project brings to Salima,” said Mwenda.

He assured stakeholders that the District Council would work closely with EGENCO to ensure the project is completed on schedule and also addresses the issue of land encroachment, which has affected the project’s progress.

He said: “The 100 hectares of land for this project were properly purchased, but there have been encroachments. My office will ensure that the encroached land is returned to EGENCO so that the project can proceed without further delays.”

Harry Msosa, EGENCO’s Project Development and Contracts Manager, outlined the project’s timeline and phases.

“We are currently in the test phase, with the first phase involving the construction and commissioning of 10MW. The second and third phases will add another 10MW and 30MW, respectively, bringing the total capacity to 50MW,” Msosa explained.

Msosa acknowledged the land encroachment issue but noted that it had not yet significantly impacted the project’s progress.

“While the encroached land will be needed in later phases, it is crucial that this issue is resolved promptly,” he said.

The initial 10MW phase is expected to be completed within 18 months, with an estimated cost of 23 Billion Malawi Kwacha. The first phase of the project is anticipated to be completed by the end of 2025, assuming all goes according to plan.