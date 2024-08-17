Blue Weekend: Blantyre at a Standstill as DPP Sets Stage for Elective Convention

A state of excitement and anticipation has gripped Blantyre as the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) prepares to hold its highly anticipated elective convention at COMESA Hall.

The city is at a standstill, with the entire metropolis painted in the party’s colors of blue and white.

However, amidst the excitement, the DPP has issued a warning to aspiring candidates against campaigning after the closure of the campaign period.

Shadreck Namalomba, DPP spokesperson, emphasized that the campaigning period closed on Friday at 6pm, and any further campaigning will not be tolerated.

Despite this, delegates from the north, Southern region, and Likoma have already arrived in Blantyre, eager to participate in the elective conference on Sunday, August 18th.

The stage is set for a thrilling convention, with over 2500 delegates expected to attend and elect leaders who will lead the party for the next five years.

The DPP has invested K500 million in the convention, underscoring its significance.

Notably, 12 positions are going unopposed, including the Party President, held by Peter Mutharika, and the Vice Presidency position, whose candidate is Jappie Mhango.

Preparations are underway at COMESA Hall, with delegates starting to arrive as early as 8am.

Media houses have shifted their attention to the convention, with live broadcasts already underway.

The city is abuzz with activity, and the DPP faithful are out in full force, eager to be part of this momentous occasion.

As the convention gets underway, one thing is certain – Blantyre will be the epicenter of Malawian politics for the next 48 hours.