Chimwendo Banda preaches peace at MWATO

By Chisomo Kambandanga

Nkhata Bay, August 17, Mana: Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda has urged citizens in the country to always strive in promoting peace for the country to continue developing.

Chimwendo Banda was speaking, Saturday at Nsani Village in the area of Senior Chief Mkumbira in Nkhata Bay during 2024 Mdauku wa a Tonga (MWATO) celebration where he was guest of honor.

“I am impressed today that in this celebration we also have chiefs from surrounding districts who are not from the Tonga tribe. Chiefs being custodians of culture, it shows that they are tolerant to each other and there is peace among themselves, a thing that we must all cherish,” Chimwendo said.

According to Chimwendo Banda, his ministry will always make sure that people coexist and relate to each other despite their differences so that the country must move forward in terms of development.

The minister went further to commend MWATO executive committee for being innovative by inaugurating their own cultural heritage site for the Tonga called MWATO Village as this will be the center for learning to the youths.

“I am told that at MWATO village there will be a school and museum among others. This is so encouraging and as government we will give you all the support you need to develop this palace as it is in line with government agenda of promoting education and preserving culture”, he said.

He urged chiefs in the country to continue putting a theme of environment in such cultural celebrations as one way to combat the impacts of climate change the country is facing.

In his remarks, Mdauku wa a Tonga Chairperson Prof. John D. Kalenga Saka said this year’s celebration has been unique and a success for they have achieved their dream of inaugurating MWATO village site.

“We have been holding this function in various places which proved to be not cost effective and inefficient. Therefore, with support from Tonga chiefs’ council we agreed to have one site and this place at Nsani was chosen to be appropriate,” Saka said.

According to Saka they will be able to establish a set of facilities at this center like a library, museum, small houses depicting the culture of the Tonga people.

He commended President Dr. Lazarus McCathy Chakwera, for supporting the 2024 MWATO celebrations with K5million.

This years MWATO celebration was held under the theme; ‘Our environment, our future.’