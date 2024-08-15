President Chakwera leaves Maputo for Harare after signing vital MoU on electricity, fuel with Nyusi

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera on Thursday left Maputo, Mozambique after leading the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding expected to enhance the access to electricity as well as significantly reducing the landing cost of fuel in Malawi.

While in Mozambique, President Chakwera also held bilateral talks with Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi and was also conferred an Honorary Doctorate Degree centred on improving and fostering cross border trading activities between the two countries.

President Chakwera described the signing of the MOU and also his visit to Mozambique as “pleasant, memorable and successful,” stressing that it will help reduce pump prices while also helping increase access to electricity across the country.

“It is pleasing to note that bilateral relations between Malawi and Mozambique are now stronger than ever and our people will mutually benefit from the strengthened bilateral relations,” Chakwera said.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA) Chief Executive Officer Clement Kanyama said the signed fuel agreement will help in lowering the landing cost of fuel in Malawi in the long-run.

President Chakwera, will proceed to Harare, Zimbabwe, to attend the 44th Ordinary Summit of Southern African Development Committee of Heads of States and Government to be held on Saturday, 17 August, 2024.