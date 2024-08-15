ROZA MBILIZI SHAKES THE DPP AHEAD OF CONVENTION

Veteran financial guru turned politician Roza Mbilizi is destined to be overwhelmingly voted in as Director of Women for the the incoming ruling party, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Mbilizi, is an accomplished leader who has achieved a lot in her life having graduated from the University of Malawi years ago.

The nee Fatch who has origins from Nsanje and Mangochi has an impeccable track record having successfully worked in public service in the Ministry of Finance and later at the tax collection body, the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA).

At the tax collector, Roza Mbilizi’s hard work paid off when she rose through the ranks to become the first female Deputy Commissioner General for the MRA.

She is praised to have successfully led a team of senior management in improving figures for tax collection in the country during her tenure as Deputy Commissioner.

On many occasions, Mbilizi was entrusted with the responsibility of running MRA in the absence of the Commissioner General when he was away either on some international duty or on leave. Roza Mbilizi also ably represented MRA at many international gatherings.

A dedicated Presbyterian of the CCAP Blantyre Synod, she is promising to empower women in the DPP to realize their full potential in Malawian politics and ensuring that the DPP comes back into power in 2025.

Running a chain of businesses, Roza Mbilizi is also set to contest for a parliamentary seat in the lake side district of Mangochi in the Mangochi Central Constituency.

Her coming out to join politics has excited many women in the DPP who are happy that such a highly qualified technocrat has decided to join the fray in seeking a public post to serve the people of Malawi better.

On the social front, Roza Mbilizi is an accomplished golfer who has earned a lot of accolades both locally and internationally.

Following her achievements in the sport of golf, Roza Mbilizi is rated as probably Malawi’s top female golfer of our time.

As the DPP delegates vote in Roza Mbilizi as the new Director of Women this weekend, they would have just gotten themselves the cream of the creamiest in as far as top women achievers are concerned in Malawi.