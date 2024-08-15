Mozambican University confers Chakwera Honorary Degree in International Cooperation and Development

Joaquim Chissano University on Thursday, conferred a Doctorate Degree in International Cooperation and Development to President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera for his strategic thinking and adopting external policies to develop synergies with neighbouring countries.

In his remarks after officially accepting Degree at Joaquim International Conference Centre, in Maputo Mozambique, President Chakwera said there is no country that can develop without international cooperation.

“No matter how developed or resilient a country can be, it can never thrive without external assistance, international cooperation is the only reasonable path to a prosperous future, if you remove international cooperation from any country it will collapse,” he said.

President Chakwera stressed it is delusional for a nation to think that it can survive on its own, a nation is sovereign and not self contained.

“Malawi’s prosperity and security depends on a robust relationship with the countries with whom she shares her borders, and among these countries, the country that we share a lion’s share of our border with, is Mozambique,” he said.

President Chakwera said for the past four years global challenges such as COVID 19 and natural disasters has seen countries becoming more connected through challenges that have been cross boarder.

“It does not matter who gets it first but working together as brotherhood of nations, by combating challenges together such as climate change impacts such as cyclone Freddy that hit both Mozambique and Malawi, COVID 19,” he said.

On this point President Chakwera stated he was honoured and humbled to accept the honorary doctorate, which recognises his efforts to foster international cooperations,saying among the cooperations none has been stronger than the one he shares with Mozambique.

Vice Registrar at Joaquim Chissano University, Senior Professor Jose Magode said the University’s Council rigorously scrutinised President Chakwera’s commitment and dedication to strengthening international cooperation with other countries.

He said the University established that Chakwera first visited Mozambique after ascending to power in October 2020 as one way of developing a strong relationship with Mozambique by making agreements that have benefited the people from the two countries.

“The bilateral relations of Mozambique and Malawi has seen the interdependence of the two countries of sharing benefits in areas that are mutually beneficial, the relations are leveraging on areas of strength of the two countries,” he added.

He said with President Chakwera’s strategic thinking and adopting external policies there has been a turn around and a recovery plan with innovative solutions to challenges that Malawi has been facing.

Established on February 5, 1986, and article 6 of the university’s honorific privileges, there is a Legal provision of conferment of honorary degrees to individuals who have exhibited dedication to the community and humanity.