Convention has given us impetus ahead of 2025 polls- Brand new MCP CEO Chimwendo Banda speaks out

Secretary General of the ruling Malawi Congress Party- MCP Richard Chimwendo Banda says the bedrock of sustainable development is grounded on unity and inclusive development which according to him, President Dr Lazarus Chakwera is pursuing.

This is his first interview after the three day convention in Lilongwe that ushered new office bearers and endorsed President Dr Lazarus Chakwera as the party’s torchbearer for the 2025 tripartite elections.

In his remarks, Chimwendo said that the duty of every political government is to lessen the burdens of the poor people from hardships, economic exploitations and put incentives that will stimulate the economy for growth as evidenced in Chakwera’s leadership.

CHIMWENDO OUTLINES CHAKWERA’s DEVELOPMENT POLICIES

“You have seen that under Chakwera leadership, social grants have lifted thousands out of dire poverty, about the life- changing opportunities about increased funding for high education, employing more additional medical personnel such as nurses, clinicians, laboratory technicians and teachers in primary and secondary schools,

about measures government has taken to shield the most disadvantaged in our society from the social and economic effects of the deadly Covid- 19 pandemic and cyclones, revamping the railway infrastructure which we believe is the lifeblood of our economy as goods transported on train are cheaper.

“Further to that you have seen and heard about the mansions constructed for our law enforcement people, about ending the unreliable electricity which is key to drive small scale businesses, mining, agribusiness and tourism, about roads that were dusty paths but now have been tarred, about new clinics and improved piped water supply across the country, about football stadia, about factories been pitched across peri- urban areas, about loans for youths at NEEF, about donor community having confidence in the Chakwera’s leadership among others,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also Minister of Local Government , Unity and Culture.



Chimwendo also reminded Malawians that Chakwera inherited a broken economy that was infected by Covid 19 and plunged families into mourning, disrupted their social life and create economic distortions.

Though economic analysts agree with Chimwendo sentiments on economy, but they have asked the MCP politburo to quickly fixed the inflation and the sluggish economy because may haunt Chakwera at the ballot box next as people’s buying power has faltered.

POLITICAL DEVELOPMENTS AHEAD OF 2025 POLLS

In his remarks, Chimwendo said that its in the best interests of the party not shied away from confronting difficult questions as we navigate to reposition the party’s agenda for 2025.

Chimwendo: “At the very same time, the party has not allowed the setbacks that it has suffered in course of the time to break its spirit and wear it down. Even in difficult times in the complex economic struggle of the party and the country, all decisions have been made in the best interests of the poor Malawians. The party has not succumbed to cynicism and despair. The MCP does recognize that strength of the party lies in the ordinary members as such it will continue to purse policies that will make Malawians free, continue empowering oversight institutions for good governance, making sure that we are equal before law, that every citizen’s culture is respected and promoted, that tolerance and coexistence is part of the Malawi’s fabric while laying down meaningful development plans and systems for today and generations to come

“As a party we will give necessary support to the President so that he achieves his vision without retreat. We will also continue to prosecute socioeconomic challenges facing the our society across the length and breadth of our country therefore, we will continue to ask Malawians to join us by giving unwavering support to the president’s good intention and foresight. Chakwera’s priority has been an inclusive growth, a process that will create employment for our youths and women and help to eradicate hunger and poverty. Therefore, am urging all MCP members to work together and contribute to the course of fostering coexistence and unity for the betterment of our country,” he said

Chimwendo has since urged the party to remain united ahead of 2025 tripartite polls. He says the renewal of the party at the convention has to be reflected in the behavior of the elected officials and how they conduct themselves in the public while being accountable to the society.

Political analysts have described Chimwendo as show- workhorse, eager to display his wisdom and ironclad loyalty to President Dr Lazarus Chakwera and the party in whatever he does. Chimwendo has emerged as of the forceful and articulate defenders of President Chakwera at any given moment; be in Parliament, social gathering and political rallies among other. In Parliament, he has managed to negotiate with the opposition to pass government bills since he was appointed to be Leader of Government Business in Parliament.They have also described him as someone with good chemistry and rapport with the local masses. This is evidenced in his rallies where large turnouts are seen patronising his rallies.