The Peoples Party (PP) has announced that it will hold its national elective convention on September 7 this year.

In a press release issued today, the party says all positions will be open to every member.

“Nomination window will run up to the August 31, 2024,” reads the statement in part.

Signed by the convention chairperson Peter Kamange, the statement further says those vying for the presidency will be required to pay K500 000.