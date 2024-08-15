NBM plc supports BAM and IIAM conferences with K8.5 million

NBM Mungoni (left) handing over the cheque to Nkugula

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) Plc has given Bankers Association of Malawi (BAM) K5.5 million and K3 million to the Institute of Internal Auditors Malawi (IIA Malawi) to support their annual lake conferences.

Speaking after handing over the cheque to BAM officials in Blantyre on Wednesday, NBM plc Account Relationship Manager Haggai Mungoni said supporting BAM conference, reaffirms the Bank’s dedication to creating a banking environment that serves everyone, including underserved populations.

“National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc is deeply committed to driving financial inclusion and supporting sustainable development in our nation. Our support for this conference aligns with our broader strategic objectives, ensuring we contribute meaningfully to Malawi’s economic growth.”

“This year’s conference theme, ‘Bridging the Gap: Inclusive Banking and Sustainable Development for All’, is particularly relevant in the current economic landscape. As we face ongoing challenges in ensuring that all Malawians have access to financial services, this theme highlights the importance of finding innovative solutions and fostering collaborations that promote financial inclusion and sustainable development,” said Mungoni.

BAM Chief Executive Officer Lyness Nkungula thanked NBM Plc for this act of goodwill and support.

“At BAM, we have always recognized the importance of the annual Bankers Conference as a pivotal platform. It is not merely a gathering, but a vital opportunity to exchange ideas, share best practices, and discuss strategies for fostering collaborations and driving advancements within the financial sector,” said Nkungula.

NBM Gondwe (left) handing over the cheque to IIA Malawi Mwale

Meanwhile, NBM Plc Internal Audit Manager, Sarah Gondwe made the cheque handover to IIAM, and in her speech said the Bank’s commitment reflects its dedication to supporting the internal audit profession, which plays a vital role in safeguarding integrity within organizations across Malawi.

“At NBM plc, we recognize the importance of fostering a well-informed and skilled professional community. By supporting IIA Malawi and its initiatives, we aim to empower internal auditors with the tools and knowledge they need to drive change, ensure compliance, and promote ethical practices within their organizations,” said Gondwe.

IIAM President Alick Mwale thanked NBM Plc for the timely donation which he says will help organize their silver jubilee celebrations and the annual conference.

“Will have two events, the governance forum where we have invited heads of institutions in the public and private sectors to discuss issues on the way organizations are supposed to be operating per best standards. And then we will have the annual conference. This support by NBM plc will therefore go a long way in ensuring the smooth organization of these events,” said Mwale.

The 9th Annual Bankers Conference is set for August 22 to 24, while IIA Malawi Annual Conference, will take place from September 5-8 under the theme ‘Be the Change: Internal Audit in the Era of Disruption’ in Mangochi.