NBM Plc supports accountants’ Indaba with K5 million 

NBM Maneya (left) handing over the cheque to Zigowa

Malawi Stock Exchange listed National Bank of Malawi (NBM) has supported this year’s lake conference for the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Malawi (ICAM) in September with K5 million.

NBM plc Management Accountant Macfield Maneya presented the cheque to ICAM in Blantyre on Tuesday where he cited that the Bank’s commitment reflects its dedication to supporting the development of professional standards and practices within the accounting sector.

“By supporting ICAM and its initiatives, we aim to empower professionals with the resources and strategies needed to navigate economic uncertainties and drive sustainable growth and resilience in our financial economic sectors.”

“This year’s conference theme, ‘Navigating Economic Uncertainties: Strategies for Growth and Resilience’, is particularly timely and relevant. As we face global and local economic challenges, professionals in the accounting and financial sectors explore strategies that ensure both growth and resilience in their organizations and the broader economy,” said Maneya.

In his remarks after receiving the donation, ICAM Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Noel Zigowa commended NBM plc for the donation which he described as timely to help the Institute achieve a successful conference.

“It feels so good to partner with National Bank of Malawi plc and the corporate world because through these conferences, we address the needs of the economy and ensure that the public is aware of what is happening, the challenges we are going through, and what the professionals are saying,” said Zigowa.

According to Zigowa, Derek Bbanga of South Africa’s Unique Speaker Bureau will be the keynote speaker at the conference, while Ngeyi Kanyongolo and other local speakers are also expected to attend.

Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs Simplex Chithyola Banda will be the guest of honor at the conference which will run from 19 to 21 September in Mangochi.