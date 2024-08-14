AHF Celebrates Milestone: 2 Million Clients in Care

By Martha Chikoti, Contributor

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) hosted a dinner celebration in Lilongwe, Malawi, on Monday, marking a significant milestone – reaching 2 million clients in care globally.

The event brought together stakeholders, partners, and beneficiaries to share in the achievement.

Country Program Manager at AHF,Triza Hara, welcomed guests, emphasizing the organization’s commitment to providing quality healthcare services.

“Tonight, we celebrate not just a number, but the lives touched and the hope restored,” Hara said.

She pledged to continue reaching out to people living with HIV and AIDS, striving to make Malawi a better place.

Director for HIV, STI, and Viral Hepatitis in the Ministry of Health, Rose Nyirenda,commended AHF’s efforts, saying, “Your contributions have been instrumental in the fight against HIV and AIDS in Malawi.”

Nyirenda stressed the importance of collaboration in achieving epidemic control, but also expressed concern about men shying away from seeking medical services.

“It’s high time men take responsibility and get tested,” she urged.

An HIV and AIDS survivor, Joyce Mponya, shared her personal story, thanking AHF for their support.

“When I was diagnosed, I couldn’t perform daily tasks or run my business. But AHF’s care and treatment gave me a second chance at life,” Mponya said, her voice filled with emotion.

The evening featured performances by Music Crossroads, highlighting AHF’s global reach and impact.

The organization’s comprehensive approach to HIV and AIDS care includes antiretroviral treatment, HIV testing, and prevention services.