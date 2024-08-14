President Chakwera arrives in Mozambique

By Fostina Mkandawire in Maputo Mozambique

Maputo, August 14, Mana: President Lazarus Chakwera has arrived in Maputo, Republic of Mozambique where he is expected to hold bilateral talks and sign a Memorandum of Understanding to foster economic activities between the two countries.

President Chakwera landed on Wednesday at exactly 9:00AM, through Maputo International Airport and was welcomed by Mozambican Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Hermenigildo Caitano, High Commissioner of the Republic of Mozambique to Malawi Wezi Moyo and High Commissioner of Mozambique to Malawi Alexander Manjati and other top Government officials.

The President who is in the company of First Lady Madame Monica Chakwera, was later accompanied to Polana Serene Hotel, before proceeding to the Office of the President of Mozambique where Presidential and Ministerial bilateral talks were held.

Speaking to Malawi News Agency earlier, Malawi High Commissioner to Mozambique, Wezi Moyo underscored the importance of the President’s Official trip for the people of the two countries.

She said while in Mozambique, President Dr. Chakwera will hold several critical engagements aimed at fostering trade such as an improvement in movement of people and goods which will boost import and export activities.

“President Chakwera together with his counterpart, Filipe Nyusi, will hold bilateral talks and sign Memorandum Of Understandings (MOU) on several areas of cooperation,” she said.

The High Commissioner said among important aspects of the MOU, will be strengthening the interconnection of the 41 megawatts of power that was commenced in 2022 between the two countries and also transportation of petroleum products will be formalised.

As one way of recognising President Chakwera’s efforts to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries, Joaquim Chissano University will confer an Honorary Doctorate Degree in international Relations and Leadership.

In 2022, President Chakwera facilitated the signing of MOU’s between the Agency of Promotion and Investments and Appiex IP of Mozambique and the Malawi Investment and Trade Centre as well as the Mozambique Cereals Institute ICM and the Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (ADMARC).

Therefore, the renewed ties will among other things enable trade, the establishment of the Mozambique Malawi electricity interconnection deal, refurbishment of the Nacala railway line, as well as free movement of people between the two countries.