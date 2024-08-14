spot_img
Sand Mining Menace: Lilongwe City Council Sounds Alarm

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Martha Chikoti, Contributor

Lilongwe City Council’s Environmental Officer, Cydrick Tambala, has issued a stern warning about the dangers of sand mining in the city’s waterways.

Tambala cautions that the practice not only harms the environment but also poses a significant threat to the city’s infrastructure and residents.

“The indiscriminate sand mining is causing erosion of riverbanks, leading to the collapse of bridges and affecting water quality,” Tambala explained.

He said the act has severe consequences for the ecosystem and human settlements nearby.

Tambala emphasized that sand mining is a regulated activity, requiring permits and adherence to environmental guidelines.

However, many operators flout these rules, prioritizing profits over sustainability.

The Environmental Officer urged citizens to report any illegal sand mining activities to the authorities, promising swift action against offenders.

“We must protect our environment and infrastructure for future generations,” Tambala stressed.

As the city grapples with the challenges of urbanization, Tambala’s warning serves as a reminder of the need for responsible resource management and environmental stewardship.

