ROAD TO 2025: Mutharika to run unopposed

Malawi’s opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has confirmed that its current president, Peter Mutharika, will run unopposed for the party’s top seat at its upcoming elective conference.

“We are pleased to announce that Professor Peter Mutharika has collected presidential nomination papers and has been endorsed by party members as our presidential candidate for the 2025 General Elections,” said George Chaponda, chairperson of the DPP convention committee.

Chaponda added, “Unlike other parties, whose positions are shared among people from one region or one tribe, our party shall prove to be different.

All positions will be up for grabs during the conference, signifying our commitment to evenly share all positions.”

The DPP elective conference is scheduled to take place from August 17th to August 18th at Comesa Hall in Blantyre, with over 2,600 delegates expected to attend.

Mutharika’s endorsement comes as no surprise, as he remains a dominant figure within the party.

His unopposed run for the presidency solidifies his position as the DPP’s candidate for the 2025 General Elections.

Many Malawians have been calling on Mutharika to run for president again, citing their dissatisfaction with the current leadership style of President Lazarus Chakwera.