Malawi Veep Dr Michael Usi returns from successful Rwanda trip

Malawi’s Vice President, Dr Michael Usi, arrived back in Lilongwe on Monday after representing President Dr Lazarus Chakwera at the inauguration of Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

Dr Usi described his trip as “beneficial” and said it had strengthened ties between Malawi and Rwanda.

The two countries are set to sign 11 Memoranda of Understanding, which will boost cooperation in areas such as security, agriculture, tourism, and mining.

Before leaving Kigali, Dr Usi praised Rwanda’s discipline and cleanliness, saying they were key factors in the country’s development. He expressed hope that Malawi could learn from these examples.

Dr Usi’s trip is seen as a significant step in strengthening bilateral relations between Malawi and Rwanda.