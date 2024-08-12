Unicaf university graduates 502 students

By Misheck Kauma

Deputy Minister of Education Nancy Chaola Mdoko has commended Unicaf University, saying they have put Malawi on the map by producing the cream of the crop every year.

She made this statement during the fifth graduation ceremony of Unicaf University Malawi.

Chaola emphasized that a country with educated people will see an improvement in living conditions.

“The country expects more from you for a better Malawi, in line with the Vision 2063 agenda,” said Chaola.

Dr. Robert Ridley, Vice Chancellor of Unicaf University in Malawi, noted that this year saw an increase in the number of students graduating from the university, with 502 graduates, including 194 students who completed the Fresh Speaking programme.

“This is the fifth graduation ceremony conducted in Malawi, and each year we see an increase in the number of students, which indicates that we have a good standard of education,” he said.

One of the students, Shadreck Kalitera, who earned a Master’s degree in Business Administration, stated that Unicaf is recognized internationally, so studying at Unicaf University will provide opportunities to work elsewhere and is affordable.