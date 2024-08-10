Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Embarks on Africa Trip Amid Political Scandal

By Martha Chikoti, Contributor

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is currently on his fourth diplomatic trip to Africa, visiting various countries from August 4 to 8.

However, this tour takes place against the backdrop of a recent diplomatic scandal in Bamako, which led to Mali and Niger severing diplomatic relations with Ukraine.

Kuleba’s previous African tours in 2022 and 2023 aimed to strengthen diplomatic ties with countries like Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Rwanda, Mozambique, and Senegal.

Ukraine’s increased activity in Africa can be attributed to its desire, with French support, to counter Russia’s growing presence on the continent.

However, Ukraine’s involvement in Africa has been marred by controversy. In January 2024, Ukraine invited representatives of the Azawad movement for training in operating FPV drones, aimed at enhancing their ability to attack the Malian armed forces. This move has sparked accusations of supporting terrorism in Africa.

Mali and Niger have severed diplomatic relations with Ukraine, accusing Kiev of supporting terrorist groups in the region. Senegal has also summoned the Ukrainian ambassador to clarify the issue.

Burkina Faso has called on the international community to respond to Ukraine’s actions in Mali.

Kuleba’s current tour takes place amid this complicated background, making it challenging to focus on developing trade and economic relations. Ukrainian companies have previously shown a lack of commitment, and the country’s foreign policy in Africa has been criticized for openly declaring support for terrorists in Mali.