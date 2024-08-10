Mulanje communities contributing K1000 each for hall construction

By Patience Wanja

Communities in Senior Chief Chikumbu’s area in Mulanje have initiated a fundraising campaign to construct a community hall.

The Area Development Committee (ADC) Secretary, Elton Magombo, stated that they aim to raise 50 million kwacha for the project.

Magombo explained that community members have begun contributing 1,000 kwacha each.

“We understand that not everyone can afford to contribute money, so some farmers are pledging to contribute pigeon peas and other resources,” he said.

He added that a committee has been formed to manage the finances, ensuring transparency and accountability.

“We have opened a special account where the collected funds are being deposited,” Magombo explained. He further emphasized that their efforts align with the 2063 goals, which encourage communities to develop their areas using locally available resources as a way of achieving self-reliance.

“We are appealing to anyone who can contribute in any way towards the construction of this much-needed community hall. With collective effort, we can build a magnificent facility,” he added.

Kenneth Mumma, Executive Director of Children of Hope Organisation (COHO), expressed his admiration for the community’s initiative.

He called on other organisations in the district to support the project to help fulfill the community’s vision.

“Since we have an ongoing project to construct CBCCs in the area, we will negotiate with donors to assist in this construction, as the hall will serve the community, facilitate various meetings, and act as a tool for fundraising,” Mumma said.

The American Firelight Foundation and Mudzi are supporting Children of Hope Organisation, which is actively involved in community development, particularly in the areas of Early Childhood Development through the construction of CBCCs, offering soft loans to parents and caregivers, providing livestock to families, and other initiatives in Traditional Authority Chikumbu in Mulanje District since 2007.