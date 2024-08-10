spot_img
Saturday, August 10, 2024
Politics

MCP delegate dies at convention

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

A delegate attending the Malawi Congress Party’s convention in Lilongwe has died, the party’s Director of Recruitment, Madalitso Kazombo, has confirmed.

Councillor Robert Jacob Ndhlovu, representing Mpeni ward in Kasungu North East constituency, passed away in the early hours of today at a hotel in the city.

According to Kazombo, Ndhlovu began feeling unwell yesterday and received treatment as an outpatient at Kamuzu Central Hospital.

He was accompanied by his wife and sister at the time of his death.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

The Malawi Congress Party’s convention is currently underway in Lilongwe.

