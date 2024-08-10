spot_img
spot_img
27.8 C
New York
Saturday, August 10, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestPolitics

Police block Nation Online from live streaming MCP convention

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Police in Malawi have prevented Nation Online, a leading newspaper, from live streaming the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) convention, citing a ban on mobile phone use at events attended by the President.

In a Facebook post, Nation Online reported: “We were told that phones are not allowed according to the law, but the officer couldn’t specify which law.”

National Police Spokesperson Peter Kalaya insisted that permission from State House was required to use a phone at the event, despite the outlet having used the same device for updates without issue for the past two days.

The incident has raised concerns about media freedom in Malawi, with critics arguing that the police action amounts to an unnecessary restriction on press coverage.

President Lazarus Chakwera is currently attending the convention at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

Previous article
MCP delegate dies at convention
Next article
MCP SG Chimwendo calls for unity, declares MCP winning 2025 polls
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc