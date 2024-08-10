MCP SG Chimwendo calls for unity, declares MCP winning 2025 polls

Newly elected Secretary General of the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Richard Chimwendo Banda on Saturday called for unity among party members to build a fortified and prosperous party.

In his maiden speech since was elected as new CEO of the party after beating several people, Chimwendo all members must advocate for unity and social cohesion and allow more people to join the forces ahead of presidential election next year.

“Our diversity is one of the greatest assets and we must work together to endure that everyone feels included and valued in the party. There are no winners or losers here. We have all won.

“Titengere chitsanzo cha azimai, omwe amangovinira chipani mosalimbana ndi wina. Iwo amangoimba nyimbo zawo nkumavina mosayang’ana munthu,” atero a Chimwendo.

Chimwendo also declared that opposition must forget think that MCP is going out of government next.

This was his maiden speech since he was elected yesterday.