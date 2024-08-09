MCP elects NEC

By Arkangel Tembo and Patricia Kapulula -MANA Photojournalists

Lilongwe, August 9, MANA: The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has elected its new Party National Executive Committee (NEC) leadership, with President Dr Lazarus Chakwera assuming the Party’s top leadership position.

Members of the Malawi Congress Party were in a jubilant state during the count vote price and the announcement of the results, chanting songs of victory while eagerly anticipating the fate of their candidates.

Among the notable individuals who have secured positions in the National Executive Committee is the current Speaker of Parliament, Catherine Gotani Hara, who has been appointed as the First Vice President of MCP.

Madalitso Kazombo, the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, also went unopposed for the position of Director of Recruitment Respectively.

The role of Party Secretary-General has been assumed by the current Minister of Local Government, Unity, and Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda, commonly known as the Bulldozer.

John Paul has been elected as the Treasurer General of the party, while Jessie Kabwira has been chosen by the delegates to serve as the Party’s Publicity Secretary.

The delegates have also entrusted Jean Sendeza with the position of Director of Women and Baba Steve Malondela with the role of Director of Youth.

Jivason George Kadzipatike has been appointed as the Director of Legal Affairs, and Elias Chakwera will serve as the Director of Elections.

Additionally, the delegates have designated Sam Kawale, who also currently holds the position of Minister of Agriculture, as the Director of Public Relations.

The Malawi Congress Party 2024 Elective Convention is being held under the theme Rebuild Malawi Nation signifying the Party’s Major Masterplan in developing the country.