FDH boss William Mpinganjira tips small-scale contractors on building financing confidence

Malawi’s leading home-grown financial institution, FDH Financial Holdings Limited has tipped small-scale contractors in the country to keep a sharp focus on smaller business projects in order to build their capacity and confidence for financing of their construction endeavours.

The advice was given in enerst by FDH Financial Holdings Limited Chief Executive Officer (CEO) William Mpinganjira on Thursday at the three-day 7th International Construction Conference at Nkopola in Mangochi, which has been anchored by the National Construction Industry Council (NCIC) from Wednesday, August 7 to Friday, August 9, 2024.

A key speaker at the construction summit, the FDH Group boss, William Mpinganjira said: “I urge the small scale contractors to focus on smaller projects in order for for you to build your capacity and gain confidence for your funding and financing of your projects.”

In his keynote address, Mpinganjira assured the contractors at the construction indaba that the FDH offers financing opportunities for infrastructure contracts with a goal of developing the country.

“FDH Group helps in funding infrastructure projects and continues to supporting the realisation of the Malawi2063 by supporting various development pillars in the country including the construction sector,” said Mpinganjira.

The Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE) listed FDH Group has been financing many construction projects and some of the notable projects include among others, the Malawi Fertiliser Company in Liwonde, Zomba Stadium and various road construction projects in the country.

Mpinganjira emphasised that the FDH Group is committed to providing easy access to financial solutions that enable our communities to grow with us.

FDH Financial Holdings Limited is a Malawian home-grown is a diversified investments and financial solutions centre with interests in Banking, Discount House Operations, Investment Management and Advisory Services as well as Forex Bureau operations.

FDH prides itself in the quality of its services, which have created a formidable reputation in all our business arms in the country.

The 2024 theme of the NCIC lakeshore internation construction conference was styled: “Innovate, Adapt and Excel: A Quality Driven Construction Industry.”

The NCIC conference featured keynote presentations, panel discussions, technical sessions, and workshops covering a wide spectrum of topics.

NCIC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Gerald Khonje said the construction conference offers Malawi opportunities to accelerate the infrastructure development component of both the Malawi Implementation Plan One (MIP 1) and the Malawi 2063, where it is envisioning Malawi to be an inclusively wealth nation with safe and resilient infrastructure.

Said Khonje: “The conference offered attendees opportunities to network, forge partnerships, and explore business opportunities with peers and experts from around the globe.”

Khonje, therefore, asked for many people in the construction industry to join NCIC in order for them enjoy the benefits and opportunities that comes with being a member of the organisation.

Engineer Khonje said: “Please, allow me to take this opportunity to encourage those that did not attend the conference this time to join us next time without hesitation.”

During the conference, Minister of Transport and Public Works Jacob Hara asked the Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS), National Construction Industry Council (NCIC) to formulate a working paper that will facilitate import substitution for construction and manufacturing materials that Malawi requires in large quantities.

Hara said the construction sector is an enabler of the Government’s flagship strategy Agriculture Tourism and Mining (ATM) strategy.

Hara said: “The construction sector must be at the center of making sure they Malawi is have quality and durable infrastructure that can make the ATM strategy more vibrant and relevant to Malawi’s drive to a middle income economy.”