VP USI CONSOLIDATES POWER IN UTM, DETRACTORS WARNED TO THINK TWICE

By Our Reporter

Malawi’s Vice President Dr Michael Bizwick Usi seems to have now taken control of power in the United Transformation Party (UTM) we can confidently reveal.

This follows weeks of turmoil where some section of the party leadership led by Secretary General Patricia Kaliati wanted to wrestle power from the rightful owner.

Dr Usi, rose to become UTM Vice President following the sudden demise of Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima on 10th June, 2024.

According to the UTM Constitution, Dr Usi rose to the position of party President automatically as he was Vice to the late Chilima.

However, Secretary General Patricia Kaliati and few other officials including party spokesperson Felix Njawala tried to challenge their new party leader but that seems to have failed.

Recently, this reporter has observed that despite plots by his detractors, Dr Michael Usi has addressed party supporters in Blantyre at various points where the response has been overwhelming.

Everywhere Dr Michael Usi has gone discharging his responsibilities as Vice President of the country and President of the UTM, he has been well received.

Several senior officials and founders of the UTM party have also been seen to be in fully support of the country’s second in command.

One UTM founder and party’s Patron Noel Masangwi, another founder Lous Ngalande and former spokesperson Dr Chidanti Malunga are all reported to have respected the UTM party Constitution by recognizing Dr Michael Usi as the party leader.

A political scientist from the Catholic University has warned all detractors of Dr Michael Usi to stop any efforts to undermine him otherwise they risk losing out themselves.

“The UTM Constitution is very clear and Dr Usi is on that position legitimately. You can’t fight the law guiding your organisation,” said Dr Clifford Phiri.

He further advised that, any efforts to frustrate Dr Usi as party leader, you result in total failure.

“From the public response, the supporters have accepted Dr Usi so any efforts by the senior officials will end up in failure,” he said.

The 56 year old Usi, was picked by the late Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima as his Presidential Running Mate and Vice in 2019.