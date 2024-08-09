spot_img
Friday, August 9, 2024
Fulfill your tax obligations for national development – MRA

By Malawi Voice

By Martha Chikoti, Contributor

Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) Head of Corporate Affairs, Steven Kapoloma, has urged those who failed to meet their tax obligations in the first quarter to come forward and resolve their affairs with MRA.

He made this statement during a media training session in Lilongwe on Thursday.

Kapoloma emphasized that taxes play a vital role in funding social services and development projects that benefit the nation.

He explained that by paying taxes, individuals contribute to the provision of essential services, including medicines for hospitals, learning materials for public schools and salaries for civil servants among others

He also said that the tax revenue supports development projects such as construction of roads, bridges, and clinics ,building of school blocks and markets.

Kapoloma acknowledged that unforeseen circumstances may have prevented some taxpayers from meeting their obligations.

However, he encouraged all those who have fallen behind to come forward and settle their accounts with MRA, assuring that the authority is willing to work with taxpayers to find a solution.

“Let us work together towards national development by fulfilling our tax obligations”, Kapoloma stressed.

Pastors arrested in Malawi for refusing to give bribe to police officers
