Pastors arrested in Malawi for refusing to give bribe to police officers

In Malawi, failing to give a bribe is a serious crime, it seems.

Eight leaders of the Christ-Citadel International Church (CIC) were detained by a police officer at Mwanza Border Post for refusing to pay a bribe while on their way to Harare, Zimbabwe.

The church leaders, including Pastor Gray Abraham Kapanga and Pastor Ellen Joseph, were travelling to celebrate their church’s 40th anniversary.

They had all the necessary documents, including an invitation letter, passports, and travel documents, which had been stamped by immigration officers.

However, when they reached a gate manned by police officers, one officer stopped their vehicle and demanded to see their documents.

Despite providing all the necessary papers, the officer accused them of having fake travel documents and demanded money to let them pass.

When the leaders refused to pay the bribe, they were detained for over 30 minutes.

Pastor Kapanga described the incident as “unfortunate and a sign of how far we have gone with corruption”.