Kalindo Calls Off Tax Stamp Demos

By Martha Chikoti, Contributor

Malawi First, People First, led by Bon Kalindo, has resolved to halt planned demonstrations against tax stamps.

This decision was announced today in Lilongwe during a joint press briefing with the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) and Small Scale Businesses at Crossroads Hotel.

Bon Kalindo commended MRA for listening to their concerns, stating that they prioritize the interests of the people. However, he confirmed that the Blantyre demonstrations will proceed tomorrow, focusing on registration and political arrests.

MRA Head of Corporate Affairs,Steve Kapoloma, emphasized that tax stamps should protect businesses and national interests, not hinder SMEs.

He highlighted the need to curb smuggling, which undermines public service delivery and SMEs’ interests.

Owen Belo, President of Small Scale Business, pledged to continue engaging with MRA to address concerns, as the tax stamp issue affects various business activities.

The parties agreed to meet with the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs and relevant stakeholders to resolve implementation differences.

A tax stamp serves as proof of tax payment, ensuring compliance with tax laws.