Wednesday, August 7, 2024
Driving Digital Innovation in Agriculture: Solidaridad Network and Kvuno Join Forces

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Martha Chikoti, Contributor

Solidaridad Network and Kvuno have partnered to revolutionize the agricultural sector in Southern Africa through digital innovations.

Digital Innovations Lead at Solidaridad Network Southern Africa, Candice Kroutz-Kabongo, emphasizes the transformative potential of technology in agriculture.

“Digital innovations can make agriculture more efficient, productive, and sustainable,” Kroutz-Kabongo says.

“Our partnership with Kvuno aims to harness these innovations to benefit smallholder farmers in Malawi and Mozambique.”

Country Operations Lead for Kvuno in Malawi and Mozambique,Igor Manuel, highlights the crucial role of engineering expertise in driving digital innovation.

“As an engineer, I believe technology can solve pressing agricultural challenges.

” Our collaboration with Solidaridad Network will enable us to develop and implement cutting-edge solutions.”,He explained

On his part ,Country Manager for Solidaridad in Malawi, Given Phiri outlines the partnership’s focus on developing digital tools and platforms to support smallholder farmers.

“We’re creating a digital ecosystem that provides farmers with access to information, markets, and financial services, enabling them to make informed decisions, improve yields, and increase incomes.”

The Solidaridad Network and Kvuno partnership is set to make a significant impact on Southern Africa’s agricultural sector, showcasing the power of digital innovation in driving sustainable development.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

