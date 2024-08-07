MERA OWES SUPPLIERS MK 700 BN, FUEL SCARCITY LOOMING

By Clement Harare

It never rains but it pours for the outgoing government of President Lazarus Chakwera as it has been established that the country’s energy regulator, the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) owes suppliers over Mk 700 billion.

Consequently, suppliers have threatened to close fuel taps if payment is not made the soonest time possible we can confidently reveal this.

According to sources within the confines of Mera, an alarm bell has already been sounded to government and the authorities are now grappling on how they can address the potentially national fuel crisis.

Sources have confirmed to this reporter that Mera has approached several commercial banks in the country to try and avert a crisis but they have hit a blank wall.

The banks are reported to have turned down Mera indicating that the figure of Mk 700 billion is way too huge for them to take such a risk.

The situation has then led to fuel suppliers start sharpening their knives threading to stop the inflow of fuel into the country.

According to information gathered by this reporter, Mera has been operating without the Fuel Stabilization Fund for a while now as money from this kitty is reported to have been looted by ruling Malawi Congress Party’s political stewards and loyalists.

Meanwhile, on the administration front, following the political and tribal employment of Chief Executive Officer Henry Kachaje, Mera is reported to be no longer a viable and respected employer following issues of maladministration at the institution.

According to impeccable sources within Mera, following the change of government in 2020, the organisation has been heavily politicized and that at least 24 employees have had their services terminated either on tribal or political grounds.

Sources say that under CEO Kachaje, the previously independent Price Monitoring Team that operated professionally before 2020 is now forced to report their recommendations to the Minister of Energy who then reports to the President for a political decision before a professional recommendation is done.

So far, Mera CEO is reported to be sitting on several price adjustments recommendations because of his political interests. As a result, Mera is reported to be operating at a huge loss.

According to professional advice from the Price Monitoring Team, the price of fuel was supposed to be selling at between be Mk 4,500 to Mk 5,000 per litre.

A few weeks ago, Secretary to Treasury Betchani Tchereni was in the news for bad reasons after he complained that voters in Malawi were threatening politicians when it comes to fuel price adjustments.

Tcheleni has since apologized and withdrawn his comments following a backlash from the Malawian public who wanted to demonstrate against him.

Mera is led by Henry Kachaje who is reported to be not qualified for the job as CEO. Two years ago, the Ombudsman found that Kachaje wasn’t qualified for the job at the time he was being employed and its recommendation was made to have him dismissed.

However, Henry Kachaje took a court injunction that is allowing him to stay in office until now.