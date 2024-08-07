spot_img
Wednesday, August 7, 2024
BREAKING NEWS: Malawi Supreme Court Suspends MCP Convention Over Membership Dispute

The Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal has suspended the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) convention which was scheduled for August 8 – 10, 2024, to allow for interpartes hearing involving the party and Eddie Banda in a matter in which the High Court ruled against the resolution to bar new members of the party from contesting in the convention.

Banda is the one who took the matter to the High Court but now the party applied for a stay of the High Court ruling which the Supreme Court has granted but has further ordered for the suspension of the convention until a determination by the court.

