MCP Drama Group: Convention on tomorrow

Malawi Voice has learned from sources within the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) that the party is planning to withdraw the case before the Supreme Court, which could pave the way for the party’s convention to proceed as scheduled.

This comes after the Supreme Court of Appeal had earlier suspended the convention, which was set to take place from August 8-10, 2024, due to a dispute over the eligibility of new members to contest in the convention.

The dispute arose after the High Court ruled against the party’s resolution to bar new members from contesting, and Eddie Banda, who had taken the matter to court, opposed the party’s application for a stay of the ruling.

According to sources within the party, MCP is expected to hold a briefing tonight to announce that the convention will proceed as planned, with all members eligible to contest.

However, the party has not officially confirmed this development.

If the sources are correct, this could bring relief to party members and supporters, who had been eagerly awaiting the convention.

The convention is expected to continue tomorrow, with all eyes on the outcome of the proceedings.