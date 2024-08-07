Vandalism renders 70 boreholes non-operational in Chiradzulu, Pacific Limited intervenes

Over seventy boreholes are currently non-operational in Chiradzulu district after unknown criminals vandalized their spare parts. Chairperson for Mpama Area Development Committee, Gracian Jafali, has disclosed that the situation is particularly dire in his area, where over thirty boreholes have been vandalized.

“The situation has forced the majority of people in the area, mainly women, to spend many hours at the few remaining operational boreholes due to congestion,” said Jafali.

His remarks were echoed by Village Headman Nakoli, who said all households in his area are currently scrambling for a single borehole, with others resorting to drawing water from unprotected sources, thereby exposing themselves to various waterborne diseases.

Meanwhile, Pacific Group of Companies has committed to repairing all seventy broken boreholes in the area to reverse the trend.

One of the team leaders for the initiative, Abdul Majeed, said the initiative is in line with the company’s corporate social responsibility to respond to the challenges Malawians are currently facing.

“As a Malawian company, we thought we should take part in offering solutions to most of the challenges the rural masses are facing, mainly by facilitating easy access to potable water.

“This, we believe, will enable communities in the country to be fully productive,” said Majeed.

Constituency governor for Chiradzulu North, Alos Kaning’a, has commended the company’s gesture, saying it will go a long way in ending the water woes for most people in the area.

He added that communities in the area have been empowered to take care of the repaired boreholes through community vigilant committees and borehole maintenance committees.

To date, Pacific Limited has repaired close to 8,000 broken boreholes in the country.