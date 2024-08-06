Oops!MCP loses court case…rules anyone free to contest at convention

The High Court has ruled that Malawi Congress Party (MCP) National Executive Committee (NEC) does not have the powers to impose new eligibility criteria for aspirants seeking top positions.

MCP NEC passed a resolution that bars those that have not held any position within the party for two years from contesting for NEC positions.

Reading his judgement Judge Howard Pemba said: “NEC has no authority of passing eligibility criteria which is contrary to the provisions of its constitution.”

MCP member Eddie Banda applied to the court to annul the NEC resolution.