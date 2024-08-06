Police arrest Premier Bet cashier for K18 million theft

A 25-year-old cashier at Premier Bet’s Area 3 office in Lilongwe has been arrested for stealing K18 million from his employer to fund his own betting habit, police say.

Rodney Kandulu, from Bismark Village in Blantyre District, allegedly used the money to play multiple bets on Premier Bet’s Navigator game, with bets ranging from K1 million to K4.5 million.

“When we audited him at around 12:00 hours, we found a shortage of K18 million,” said Hastings Chigalu, Lilongwe Police Public Relations Officer.

Mr. Chigalu added that a thorough investigation, including a review of Kandulu’s cellphone, revealed the extent of his betting activities.

“He placed multiple bets of K1 million minimum, and K4.5 million maximum, for several times totaling to K18 million,” he said.

During interrogation, Kandulu admitted to the crime, saying: “I regret to have done such a thing, I cannot afford to pay back such a huge sum of money.”

Kandulu is expected to appear in court soon to face charges of Theft by Servant.