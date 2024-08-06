DPP’s Southern Region Vice Presidency: Field Marshal Dr. Ben Phiri joins race

Renowned political strategist Dr Ben Malunga Phiri has announced his candidacy for the position of Vice President responsible for the southern region of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) at the party’s upcoming elective convention, scheduled for August 17-18 this year.

Phiri, the current Member of Parliament for Thyolo Central, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the table, having previously served as Director of Elections for the DPP

Phiri also held various ministerial positions during the party’s era in power, including Minister of Local Government. He was also a senior aide to former President Peter Mutharika.

The youthful and energetic Phiri promises to bring a fresh perspective to the office, driving positive change and progress in the South.

His progressive leadership style, inclusive approach, and commitment to empowering women and youth make him an attractive candidate for the position.

Phiri’s professional background and expertise will drive innovative solutions, while his respect for the elderly and collaborative spirit will ensure that he works effectively with stakeholders to build partnerships.

If elected, Phiri plans to rebrand the South, showcasing its potential, culture, and beauty, and redefine its identity.

His strong track record of leadership and strategic thinking makes him well-positioned to make a positive impact in his role and contribute to the party’s future success.