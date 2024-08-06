NBS Bank plc migrating to new advanced system

Bank’s Head of Strategy, Products and Marketing Inqxhuiniso Dzoole-Mwale

NBS Bank Plc has announced plans to upgrade its T24 core banking system to the new FLEX-CUBE system later this month as a way of enhancing customer data storage, transactional processing, and functional transaction calculations.

The Bank’s Head of Strategy, Products and Marketing Inqxhuiniso Dzoole-Mwale made the announcement during a media breakfast in Blantyre on Monday where he assured customers that this transition will introduce new functionalities and customer-friendly features aimed at enhancing cost efficiency and flexibility.

“The new banking system will mark a significant upgrade from the T24 system to the FLEX-CUBE core banking system, offering modernized technology, scalability, performance improvements, and enhanced cost-effectiveness and flexibility for customers.”

“This change is just a first step in building the relationship with our customers again. As we move on to the next 60 years, we want the customers to know we are together by giving this state-of-the-art system as a building block,” said Dzoole-Mwale.

To ensure smooth communication, Dzoole-Mwale said NBS Bank plc will utilise its extensive branch network, Bank Pafupi Agents, emails, and direct SMS to keep customers informed about the transformation.

“At the end of the day, there will be no blackout of information to our customers, which is why the first people we wanted to talk to were the media because you are the ones that connect us to the rest of the people.”

“With the coming of FLEX-CUBE, NBS Bank plc has set a new standard in banking services, ensuring that customers benefit from the latest innovations in the industry. The bank’s proactive approach to communication and security, highlights its dedication to providing a seamless and secure banking experience,” he said.

He further emphasised that during the transition period, the Bank will not request customers’ credentials to prevent fraudsters from exploiting the transition process.