Minister of Water Abida Mia signs Ruvuma River Basin Agreement with Tanzania & Mozambique

The Minister of Water and Sanitation Abida Sidik Mia, representing the Government of Malawi, recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tanzania and Mozambique to manage the Ruvuma River Basin.

The Ruvuma River, which spans 155,000 square kilometers in the African Great Lakes region, forms the border between Mozambique and Tanzania and extends into Malawi, making it a vital source of water for the communities in the region, agriculture, and ecosystems. In Malawi, it feeds into Lake Chilwa, Lake Chiuta, and rivers in Namwera.

Ministry of Water and Sanitation Director of Water Resources Engineer James Chitete stated that the said Memorandum of Understanding addresses the pressing need for basin management due to mineral contamination from informal mining, which poses risks to both human and animal life.

“Due to activities such as informal mining in the area, some of the mineral deposits end up in the river which endangers the lives of people and animals in the area,” he said.

The agreement aims to tackle regional challenges including floods, droughts, clean water shortages, food insecurity, and waterborne diseases. It envisions enhanced cooperation in the use, development, protection, conservation, and sustainable management of the Ruvuma River Basin.

A basin treaty is anticipated to establish the Ruvuma River Basin Organisation to bolster collaboration in water management.

This initiative is supported by the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC), German aid agency GIZ-TWM, the International Conservation Union (IUCN), the Global Water Partnership for Southern Africa (GWPSA), and WaterNet, a Netherlands water supply agency linked with SADC.

The project will be financed by the Global Environment Facility (GEF).

During the signing ceremony, Carlos Mesquita, Mozambique’s Minister of Public Works, Housing and Water Resources, and Jumaa Hamido Aweso, Tanzania’s Minister of Water, also signed on behalf of their respective governments.