Tuesday, August 6, 2024
BREAKING NEWS: Three arrested for Killing Peter Mponda

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Police in Thyolo have arrested two men and a woman on allegations that they assaulted to death Peter Mponda, 29, on June 10, 2024 at Thowa Village in the district.

The trio have been identified as William Victor, 20, Liness Mpinga, 29, and Yamikani James, 32.

It is alleged that Mponda now deceased on the said date picked a quarrel with his friend Samson Mpinga 21,after he failed to pay back a sum of K200 which he borrowed from him.

In the heat of arguments, Mponda stabbed his friend to death with a knife before he fled the scene.

However he was later apprehended by an angry mob which included the three suspects and they also assault him to death as a revenge.

The matter was reported to police who initiated investigations leading to the arrest of the trio.

Meanwhile police are still investigating in order to arrest the remaining suspects.

Police in the district is appealing to the public to refrain from taking laws into their hands to avoid committing such serious crimes.

Victor hails from Pelusi Village, Traditional Authority Chimaliro, while Mpinga and James come from Tholora Village, Traditional Authority Ngolongoliwa in Thyolo.

Sergeant Rabecca kashoti
PRO, Thyolo Police Station
0992334412

Minister of Water Abida Mia signs Ruvuma River Basin Agreement with Tanzania & Mozambique
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

