Tuesday, August 6, 2024
ROAD TO MCP CONVENTION: Chakwera to go unopposed

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Chairperson Kezzie Msukwa has announced that President Lazarus Chakwera will go unopposed as the party’s presidential candidate at the upcoming elective convention.

The convention, scheduled for August 8-10 at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe, will see contests for various positions, including the first deputy president, second deputy president, secretary general, and treasurer general.

A total of 224 applications were received for various positions, with 204 candidates approved to contest in the elections.

The approved candidates include notable figures such as Catherine Gotani Hara, Kezzie Msukwa, Kenneth Zikhale Ng’oma, Ahmad Dasu and Moses Kunkuyu, who will compete for the first deputy president position.

Meanwhile, Anussa Hassan and Abida Mia will go head-to-head for the second deputy president role.

Other positions will also be contested, including secretary general, where six candidates will vie for the role, and treasurer general, which will see four candidates competing.

Surprisingly, Engineer Vitumbiko Mumba, who had expressed interest in contesting for the First Deputy President position, was excluded from the list of approved candidates.

The convention steering committee has warned candidates and their campaign teams to desist from campaigning on the convention days to ensure a free and fair election.

The committee has also appealed for peace and respect among all members, including candidates and delegates, during the convention.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

