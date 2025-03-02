Chakwera urges newly sworn in Ministers to work with integrity

By Sheminah Nkhoma

Lilongwe, March 1, Mana: Malawi`s President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has urged the newly sworn in ministers to discharge their duties with integrity and passion for the betterment of the country.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe on Saturday, Chakwera emphasised the need for the ministers to work diligently in the interests of Malawians.

He said he has all the confidence that the sworn in ministers will deliver.

He further reminded them that their appointments come with a responsibility to remain accountable to the people of Malawi.

The President urged the ministers to understand that they also work for the youths in the country and therefore it is important for them to represent the youth`s affairs as well.

“ I have been engaging with the youth in the country for the past years as it is important to be hearing their thoughts on the implementations of various projects. I also find it important to be appointing young people in my cabinet ,” He said.

The president highlighted the need to engange the youth in different sectors such as agriculture, tourism, education and health so that they help in the development of the country.

In his remarks one of the newly appointed ministers, Peter Dimba who was appointed Minister of Labour assured Malawians that he will serve the country with integrity and dedication.

“I know there are many problems in my ministry such as unemployment among the youth and unfair treatment in different companies and offices and I will make sure that these are addressed,” said Dimba.

The newly appointed Ministers who have taken oath of office are minister of Labour, Peter Dimba and Deputy Minister of Transport and Public Works, Baba Steven Malondera.