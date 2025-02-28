Admarc closure irks Billy Kaunda

Legislator for Mzimba West Billy Kaunda has expressed his disappointment over government decision to close almost four ADMARC markets.

Kaunda raised the concern in the national assembly when inquiring from the Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Benedicto Chambo, why the Government closed markets in the area when the maize will be available in ADMARC depots.

Kaunda constructed ADMARC depots using constituency development funds (CDF) at Kafukule, Luwvere, and that former MP Hary Mkandawire also constructed Elangeni, but all these markets were closed.

“It is unfair for the government to close about four ADMARC markets. Is it a punishment? Or there is not enough maize in the stock to supply to all markets? What message are we giving to the community? Is this fair? Are you saying the market we constructed from CDF is useless?” Kaunda said.

He disclosed that people in his constituency travel 30 kilometers to and from the permanent markets just to buy a bag of maize and pay 12,000 for transport.

Kaunda has since appealed to the government to immediately open ADMARC markets in the area to help the community cut distances.

“Hunger is so huge, and even now, there is no maize in ADMARC depots. People are calling me every day asking for maize though we are also beggars here.” said Kaunda.

But Speaker of the Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara told the lawmaker Billy Kaunda to put it in writing and appear in the older paper

The country is affected by hunger as there is no maize in the Agricultural markets across the country.