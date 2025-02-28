Former Flames Goalie Brighton Munthali signs for Creck

By Alinafe Nyanda

Former Blue Eagles goalkeeper Brighton Munthali officially signed a three-year deal with Creck Sporting Club on Friday afternoon.

“I am really excited,” said Munthali, who recently helped Eagles return to elite league.

“It is an honour to be part of a club like Creck with such great vision and culture.” he added

Munthali is not worried about the upcoming battle with Charles Chisale, who minded the Creck posts last season.

“There is work ahead,” continued Munthali , “competition is always good.”

Munthali joined Blue Eagles three seasons ago from Silver Strikers.

The signing of the agreement to join the ambitious club brought excitement to Creck’s Chairperson Muhammad Seleman.

“ Mr Seleman is a philosopher,” remarks Munthali.

The club chairman told his new keeper: “It’s a huge responsibility to play for a big team like Creck. You can make history with this team.”

It’s well known that Seleman wants the Lilongwe based team to win the TNM Premiership title and other trophies this season.

Creck will have a new coach Joseph’ Shakira’ Kamwendo who replaced Macdonald Mtetemera as head coach and has also signed players like FOMO FC striker Hussain Hassan, Emmanuel Nyirenda from Silver Strikers as well as Isaac Msiska from Mzuzu City Hammers just to mention a few.

“I am already looking forward to next season,” concluded Munthali who once played for Sure Stream Academy and Silver Strikers.