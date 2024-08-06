Government launches K1 Billion NGO Fund

By Arnold Namanja

Blantyre, August 5, Mana: Government through the Ministry of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare on Monday launched a K1 billion non-governmental organization (NGO) Fund in Blantyre

Minister of Gender, Jean Sendeza who presided over the launch said the fund signifies governments commitment to improving and sustaining the operations of NGOs in Malawi.

“We want to see our NGOs partnering with international NGOs. We are all aware that when the time frame for programmes initiated by international NGOs elapses, they are not sustained,

“We would want to see our NGOs taking over these programmes for the communities to enjoy the fruits,” she said.

Sendeza, therefore, appealed to the beneficiary NGOs to use the funds prudently, saying President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera was the one who issued a directive to see the fund established.

Some NGOs fail to comply with the NGO Act due to financial constraints, noting that the NGO Fund will provide relief, according to Sendeza.

The fund targets skills development, coordination, financial management, monitoring and learning within the NGO sector.

Non-Governmental Organizations Regulatory Authority (NGORA) Chief Executive Officer, Edward Chileka Banda commended government for the support, saying the NGO sector has contributed significantly to the countrys socio-economic development.

Chileka Banda expressed hope that the fund would aid institutionalization and coordination within the sector.

“This is a big day for NGORA and we commend government for providing the K1 billion start-up fund to ease NGOs internal problems,” he said.

“We believe the NGOs will expand their services to very remote areas and this will be achieved through proper management of the funds,” added Chileka Banda.

Speaking earlier, NGORA Board Chairperson, Innocentia Ottober observed that NGOs were considered as critical actors in the development of the country, saying NGOs role in improving peoples livelihoods could not be overemphasized because NGOs go deep in hard to reach areas.

She disclosed that only 1,045 NGOs were registered with the NGORA board, implying that several others were still not registered, encouraging all entities to comply with the law by registering to benefit from various programmes including the Fund.

“I am happy that the fund is being launched today,” she said, saying it was necessary for all NGOs to pull in one direction to help government in attaining the Malawi 2063 Vision as well as the global UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Blantyre Urban Civil Society Network representative, Maynard Nyirenda expressed gratitude for the governments gesture, pledging to make good use of the funds.

“It is the first of its kind in the country. The funds have been channeled to the right place. We promise to make good use of it,” Nyirenda said.

At present, at least 1,045 registered NGOs are operating in the country.

The launch was spiced by traditional dances by Dikamawoko Arts Theatre.