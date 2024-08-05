International Award-Winning Music Star Tay Grin to Release New Single ‘Tchalosi’

Malawian music icon Tay Grin is set to electrify the music scene with the release of his first single of 2024, “Tchalosi,” featuring the soulful Maskal.

The multi-award-winning legend, born Limbani Kalilani, made the exciting announcement on his official Facebook page, sparking a wave of anticipation among fans.

In his post, Grin wrote: “Mfumu ya nzeru imabvela anthu ake. This Thursday, the King will answer his people’s call for new music by releasing the video for his first single of the year, ‘Tchalosi’ featuring Maskal. Nthawi yobvina yafika.”

“Tchalosi” promises to be a dynamic blend of Tay Grin’s signature Nyau music and Maskal’s captivating vocals, creating a track that’s sure to resonate with both local and international audiences.

As the Nyau King, Tay Grin has consistently pushed the boundaries of Malawian music, earning a reputation as one of the country’s most influential artists.

His latest single is poised to continue this trend, offering a fresh and vibrant sound that highlights his evolution as an artist.

Set for release this Thursday, “Tchalosi” is already generating buzz, with fans eagerly awaiting the drop.

While the exact timing remains under wraps, the anticipation only adds to the excitement surrounding this much-anticipated release.

Tay Grin’s impact on the music industry is undeniable, and “Tchalosi” is expected to further solidify his status as a trailblazer in the music world.

Prepare to dance and celebrate as Tay Grin and Maskal bring you a musical experience like no other.