Blantyre District holds World AIDS Candlelight Memorial

By Joseph Ligowe

Blantyre, August 5, Mana: Blantyre District, on Saturday held World Aids Candlelight Memorial at an event that took place at Kapeni Demonstration Primary School in the district, under the theme: ‘Let the communities lead by spreading love and showing solidarity in ending HIV and AIDS.’

Speaking during the event jointly organized by Blantyre city and district councils, guest of honour Deputy Mayor of Blantyre City Council, Isaac Jomo Osman said the day gives people an opportunity to honour those who died of HIV and Aids related illnesses.

“Our brothers, sisters, daughters and neighbors, on this day we have to inform each other on how to prevent this pandemic and stay healthy, in unity we can reduce the spread of HIV,” Osman said.

Osman encouraged people living with HIV, saying they are not alone because of different partners who come and ensure that there are no gaps in HIV/AIDS management in the communities.

He hailed the organizers of the event for involving councillors in the fight against the pandemic, observing they are the ones who face and respond to community concerns.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana), Executive Director for Malawi Network of People Living with HIV, Lawrence Khonyongwa said it is important as a country to recognize the importance of implementing HIV and AIDS programmes.

“It is very important as a country to ensure that we reduce the number of HIV new infections and make sure that people living with HIV and AIDS are living a healthy life.

“We also want to thank government for the provision of free ARVs,” he said.

Khonyongwa said other districts should take Blantyre as an example in leading and working hand in hand with different partners to reduce HIV and AIDS so that by the end of 2030 HIV and AIDS should be history in Malawi.