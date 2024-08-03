ROAD TO DPP CONVENTION: DPP MUBAS Wing Endorses Peter Mukhito for Secretary General

Youths in the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) are calling for a review of the laws governing elective conventions for the party.

This was said by DPP MUBAS wing President, Limited Chapalapata, on the sidelines of the wing’s endorsement of Peter Mukhito’s candidacy for Secretary General at the upcoming DPP Convention.

Chapalapata praised Mukhito for his effective communication skills and ability to drive positive change, which prompted the wing’s backing.

Meanwhile, the wing has emphasized the need to give room for the voice of the youths, proposing to allow the general secretary and president of each University wing to vote during the convention.

“For instance, we usually have a national director of youth in this position, but we also want to vote so that we can elect candidates who value the youths in various universities, since we are the leaders of tomorrow,” Chapalapata explained.

The DPP is expected to hold its elective convention from 17th to 18th August 2024.-MIJ ONLINE