Kamtukule decries attacks against game rangers

By Manasse Nyirenda

Rumphi, August 3, Mana: Minister of Tourism, Vera Kamtukule, has described attacks against game rangers as counterproductive to wildlife conservation.

Kamtukule was speaking Friday at Rumphi Boma during a joint Wetlands, Wildlife and Rangers Commemoration Day.

She said there have been several cases of rangers being attacked in the line of duty with some losing their lives.

“If people attack rangers and then animals come out of their designated areas; do you think rangers will have the spirit to protect people from such animals? They are humans as well and have right to life like each one of us.

“2023 was one of the worst years for rangers. We are working with various stakeholders so that those who violate laws get stiff punishment,” said Kamtukule.

The minister presented awards to some rangers for their dedication and outstanding performance.

“These awards given to show that rangers dedication to work in protecting nature is being noticed and to keep them motivated,” she said.

She, therefore, appealed to organizations involved in natural conservation interventions to be serving community members around their areas for them to also enjoy benefits of conserving nature.

The minister cited the Nyika-Vwaza Gravity Fed Water Supply Project as an example of improving relations between nature and communities where everyone wins.

The project will tap water from Nyika National Park and is expected to benefit at least 18,000 people surrounding the park and Vwaza Game Reserve.

Chairperson for Rumphi District Council, Happy Chirambo, thanked government and stakeholders for erecting fences around Nyika National Park and Vwaza Game Reserve which, he said, has improved relations between communities and rangers.

He added that people now feel secure and have no reason to attack rangers and animals in the protected areas.

Country Manager for African Parks Malawi, Samuel Kamoto, said they record an average of three cases of attacks against rangers annually.

He said they have put in place several initiatives, such as supporting irrigation schemes and scholarships, aimed at improving relations with communities surrounding protected areas.

Kamoto urged people to understand that rangers protect natural resources on behalf of the people and they need their support.

The event, which commenced with a solidarity march from Kawajawaja to Rumphi Police Ground, provided a podium for sharing experiences in nature conservation amongst different stakeholders.